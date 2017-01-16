Officials suspend search for missing fisherman in NJ

- Authorities suspended their search for a missing fisherman whose clam boat was found empty last week on a small island in Ocean County.

The decision comes after rescue crews spent three days looking for 45-year-old Christopher Hugg.

The Tuckerton man had told a relative Thursday night he'd run aground but didn't need assistance. But the search began Friday after the boat containing fishing equipment was found aground on Hither Island in Little Egg Harbor.

Authorities had deployed rescue boats and a helicopter during their daytime searches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Officials had expressed hope Hugg found his way to one of the many small sedge islands in the area where he disappeared.