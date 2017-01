- Three construction workers in Key Largo, Florida, died while working, and what killed them is not yet known.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told FOX Miami affiliate WSVN at about 8:30am Monday, the three contract employees working underground collapsed. Two were pulled from the trench and confirmed dead at the scene. The third employee has not been found is presumed to be dead.

Police did say the tragedy may have been due to inhaling toxic fumes.