- Former mob boss "Little Nicky" Scarfo has died.

He passed away in a North Carolina prison on Friday.

Scarfo was serving a 55-year sentence for murder and racketeering.

He was infamous for his violent temper and ruthless nature, and ruled the Philadelphia underworld in the 1980s.

His lawyer says he had been in declining health for a while.

Nicky Scarfo was 87-years-old.