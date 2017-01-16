Police: Man shot dead in Willingboro Twp. Sunday night

- Police are investigating after a man was shot dead late Sunday night.

Burlington County police say officers responding to Placid Lane around 11:00 P.M. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nacim Byrd, was a resident on the street.

According to police, Byrd was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958.