Robber who struck Bucks County convenience store on the loose

- Police in Warminster are hoping surveillance video will help them catch an armed robber.

They say this guy walked into the 7-Eleven on Newtown Road at about 1am Friday.

He was wearing a mask, showed a gun, and demanded cash.

When he got what he wanted, he ran away.

No customers were in the store at the time and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as about 5'7" tall, wearing a mask and baggy black jacket, and holding a black handgun.

Warminster police ask anyone with information on this robbery to call them at 215-343-0100, and callers may remain anonymous.