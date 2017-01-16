Two men allegedly pose as police in Somerton neighborhood

- Police are investigating an unusual incident that happened early Monday morning around 2:00 A.M.

According to police, a woman and her friend were walking on Trevose Rd. when two men in a silver car approached them.

The driver got out of the car, and told the women he was a police officer and wanted to know what the one woman was doing because he had gotten calls about her.

The women told police she walked away. Police say the woman's friend then went home, but the woman continued to walk around the neighborhood.

Then, the same two men approached her again. The driver allegedly asked her if she remembered him and the passenger told her to come with them.

The woman told police she kept walking and the men in the car drove off.

Police say the men were not wearing uniforms and no police identification or weapons were shown.

This is an active investigation.

The offenders are described as white men in their 20s driving a silver sedan.