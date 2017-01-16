Grandfather allegedly stops park kidnapper

(INSIDE EDITION)-- Cops say a grandfather stopped an attempted kidnapper from snatching his 3-year-old from a California park over the weekend.

The Auburn Police Department says the incident unfolded Saturday when a woman they identified as 28-year-old Lindsay Frasher approached a family and grabbed the little girl in a bear hug.

Frasher allegedly then "attempted to physically take the female child away," police said.

However, as the little girl's family watched in horror, the grandfather fought back in what Sgt. Gary Hopping called "a tug of war over the little girl."

Cops say the grandfather prevailed and members of the girl's family held Frasher at the scene while waiting for authorities to arrive.

Officials say Frasher didn't know little girl or her family.