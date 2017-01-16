Grandfather allegedly stops park kidnapper

Pictured:  Lindsay Frasher.   
Pictured:  Lindsay Frasher.   

Posted:Jan 16 2017 03:58PM EST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 03:59PM EST

(INSIDE EDITION)-- Cops say a grandfather stopped an attempted kidnapper from snatching his 3-year-old from a California park over the weekend.

The Auburn Police Department says the incident unfolded Saturday when a woman they identified as 28-year-old  Lindsay Frasher approached a family and grabbed the little girl in a bear hug.

Frasher allegedly then "attempted to physically take the female child away," police said.

However, as the little girl's family watched in horror, the grandfather fought back in what  Sgt. Gary Hopping called  "a tug of war over the little girl."

Cops say the grandfather prevailed and members of the girl's family held Frasher at the scene while waiting for authorities to arrive.

Officials say Frasher  didn't know little girl or her family.

Frasher was arrested on kidnapping charges and her bail was set at $200,000.

 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories