Boy travels to CHOP for treatment after social media campaign

- A Florida boy is in Philadelphia tonight for the beginning of what will hopefully become a lifesaving trip.

The only reason he's here is because of the kindness of others and the amazing power of social media. FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell was honored to be there when Jackson arrived to Philly.

Need to smile?? Wait until you meet Jack. How he got to Philly is a miracle that could save his life. Tonight @FOX29philly #Action4Jackson pic.twitter.com/qNEouAuTWD — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) January 16, 2017

On the tarmac at Philadelphia international Airport there was an embrace you could almost feel. A dad and mom are finally here to save their sons' life.

After years of failed treatments, Jackson is dying an a very aggressive form of leukemia. Hundreds of days in hospitals down south led them to the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia for a brand new T-cell therapy. A 6- week long procedure that could be his last hope.

"He does not react to chemo. He cannot get a bone marrow transplant unless he is completely under remission. It would have just taken over his body," his mom, Regina Hunter told FOX 29.

You see getting here was half the battle, Jackson couldn't fly commercial from Florida, he was too sick, so a social media campaign about Jack went viral. A Good Samaritan, who wants to remain anonymous, donated his Learjet and the services of his pilot.

With mega watt smile you wouldn't know what Jackson is going through. This is Jack's first of 2 trips to Philly. This was an initial check up for the therapy. He'll be back for 6 weeks in late next month.

