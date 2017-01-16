Police investigate robbery in South Philly parking garage News Police investigate robbery in South Philly parking garage Police say they are investigating a robbery in South Philadelphia.

Neighbors at the Marine Club condos are stunned. Many of them are just learning a fellow resident was beaten and robbed in their garage on South Broad Street early Sunday morning.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was pulling into the garage when a masked man tapped on her window wielding a rifle and attempting to rob her. The woman drove into the garage where she was followed in a red car by the man and his female accomplice, according to police. Marine Club management says the gunman pointed the rifle at an unarmed security guard who retreated and called police.

According to police, the robbers followed the victim through the garage, then smashed her driver's side window with the long gun, hitting her before taking her cell phone.

Investigators say the female accomplice then stole the women's purse. By the time police arrived both suspects had fled.

People who live here along with property management say the electronic access to the garage was broken over the weekend, which may have allowed the gunman to enter behind the victim. The Marine Club says it has now stationed an armed security guard at the gate and is working to fix the door. Monday management sent a letter to residents outlining the incident and promising new safety measures.

Elizabeth has lived here for two years. Like many of those we spoke with she says management was slow to alert people about the violent crime. She is taking added precautions.