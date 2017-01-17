On and off rain all day, into the night, maybe starting as freezing News On and off rain all day, into the night, maybe starting as freezing Have your umbrella handy and be on the lookout for slick spots -- especially in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties, and the Poconos. There's a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect until 10am.

Temperatures are above freezing –- even at 32 degrees early Tuesday in Mt. Pocono –- but FOX 29’s Sue Serio explains that’s the air temperature and the ground, including roads, are still cold from the weekend. The advisory is in effect in case the rain in those areas starts as freezing rain and makes roads extra slippery.

The rain began in the southern parts of our region -- Delaware and South Jersey -– but it’s moving up and will be around all day. (Click the advisory map for a close-up.)

Look for wet weather on and off, through the morning and evening rush hours. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s.

Showers could even continue into the night. Wednesday will start foggy but we’ll eventually see sun. Temperatures will be warmer, in the 50s.

Then, Thursday should be the best day of the week.