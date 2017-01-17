Bar manager killed in fight with security guard News Bar manager killed in fight with security guard A bar manager is dead, and police say the man who shot and killed him was his own security guard.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the two at Sharon's Little Spot in East Germantown had problems in the past.

That escalated at about 10pm Monday.

The manager and guard -– who was wearing a uniform and carried a gun -– started arguing.

Then, they moved to back room where fists were then and then gunfire erupted.

Police say the shooting appears to have come after a “physical altercation” but they’re not sure what it was about.

They arrived on the 5600 block of Boyer Street and found the 44-year-old manager in the back room, shot twice in his torso and once in his leg. They say he was conscious and talked to them. We don’t yet know what he said, but he was taken to the hospital and died soon after.

The 28-year-old security guard is in police custody.

A woman who was bartending and another woman who was a patron were taken to Police Headquarters and asked about what they saw – maybe bar stools going flying but nothing from the back room.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was justified, in case the manager also had a gun.

The security guard has not been charged.

No names have been released.