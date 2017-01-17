4 Philadelphia-area congressmen won't rep us at Inauguration

- It’s history in the making, even though it will be the 58th time. We’re talking about a new US president taking office and the peaceful change of power.

However, more than two dozen Democratic members of Congress are taking a stance against President-elect Donald Trump, saying they’re going to sit out of Friday's inauguration ceremony, and the list seems to grow by the day.

Here locally, the number who say they won’t attend is up to four.

On Facebook, Congressman Dwight Evans used the hashtag #IStandWithJohnLewis. He went on to say "I will not be attending the Inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA (Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare)."

Monday night, Philadelphia Congressman Bob Brady joined the list, saying "I'm not going to the Inaugural. I want to support John Lewis. He's a personal friend of mine."

Also Monday night, Congressman Brendan Boyle made his position known on Facebook. In the end of his statement, he said "I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it."

And across the river, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman will skip the ceremony to host a prayer vigil. Coleman is the first black woman elected to Congress in New Jersey.

at what point do the actions of our next president @realDonaldTrump, meet the threshold of Un-American?#PutAmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/rhNlBgSgqf — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2017

I won't be there, @anna_nowpresent. I'll be in my district working for the people I represent in Congress. #NJ12 https://t.co/7vPXQuItqh — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

Monday, Trump spoke of national unity to a son of Martin Luther King Jr., seeking to ease friction over the president-elect's squabble with Rep. John Lewis, a protege of the slain civil rights leader.

Late last week, the congressman said he didn't consider Trump a "legitimate president," blaming Russian interference in the election. Lewis said he would boycott Friday's inauguration.

But Martin Luther King III told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower after the nearly hour-long meeting, "He said that he is going to represent all Americans. He said that over and over again. I believe that's his intent."

Trump met with King's son on the holiday marking the life of the assassinated civil rights icon, just days after the president-elect had gone on Twitter to strike back fiercely at Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the billionaire businessman's election as president. Lewis and the elder King were among the Big Six civil rights leaders of the 1960s.

Martin Luther King III: "When we work together...there is nothing that we, as Americans, can't do." pic.twitter.com/zI1BRugxl4 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 16, 2017 Martin Luther King III: “I think my father would be very concerned…that there are 50-60 million people living in poverty.” pic.twitter.com/MuNorvTVpQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2017

In a post on his Twitter account, Trump had accused Lewis of being "all talk" after the Georgia Democrat said he didn't think Trump had come to the presidency legitimately. Trump also tweeted the Southern congressman should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" Atlanta-area district.

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Trump's comments drew widespread criticism, and have done little to reassure those uneasy about the transition from the Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, to a president-in-waiting who struggled to connect with many nonwhite voters during the campaign.

The Martin Luther King holiday is meant to honor community service and volunteerism, and many Americans, including President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spend part of the day undertaking a service project in their community. Trump, who canceled a planned trip to Washington, spent the day inside the Manhattan skyscraper that bears his name.

Tuesday morning, he tweeted he expects a large crowd on Friday when he becomes our 45th president.

People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017