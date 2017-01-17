4 Philadelphia-area congressmen won't rep us at Inauguration

(WTXF/AP) - It’s history in the making, even though it will be the 58th time. We’re talking about a new US president taking office and the peaceful change of power.
However, more than two dozen Democratic members of Congress are taking a stance against President-elect Donald Trump, saying they’re going to sit out of Friday's inauguration ceremony, and the list seems to grow by the day.
Here locally, the number who say they won’t attend is up to four.
On Facebook, Congressman Dwight Evans used the hashtag #IStandWithJohnLewis. He went on to say "I will not be attending the Inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA (Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare)."
Monday night, Philadelphia Congressman Bob Brady joined the list, saying "I'm not going to the Inaugural. I want to support John Lewis. He's a personal friend of mine."
Also Monday night, Congressman Brendan Boyle made his position known on Facebook. In the end of his statement, he said "I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it."
And across the river, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman will skip the ceremony to host a prayer vigil. Coleman is the first black woman elected to Congress in New Jersey.
at what point do the actions of our next president @realDonaldTrump, meet the threshold of Un-American?#PutAmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/rhNlBgSgqf— Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2017
I won't be there, @anna_nowpresent. I'll be in my district working for the people I represent in Congress. #NJ12 https://t.co/7vPXQuItqh— Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump prayed with Martin Luther King III & discussed the legacy & work of his father #martinlutherkingday #MLKDAY #MLKday2017 pic.twitter.com/Bhm7CruUbh— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King III: "When we work together...there is nothing that we, as Americans, can't do." pic.twitter.com/zI1BRugxl4— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King III: “I think my father would be very concerned…that there are 50-60 million people living in poverty.” pic.twitter.com/MuNorvTVpQ— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2017
Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017