Temple students evacuated as suspicious packages investigated

- Two suspicious devices on Temple University’s campus caused 300 students to be evacuated from the College of Engineering.

It happened just before 10am. One device was inside and the other outside that building’s loading dock.

SKYFOX was over the bomb squad and fire department at the corner of N. 12th and W. Norris streets.

Police say they found a 4x4 package wrapped, with orange and red wires exposed, in the loading dock.

Also, there was a second package in a trash truck outside the loading dock.

