There's a new Trump coin, minted before his inauguration

He hasn't even become president yet but there's a new Donald Trump coin.

The new coin was actually made in Russia and commemorates our soon-to-be commander-in-chief.

Metal workers created the commemorative sterling silver coin to mark the President-elect's inauguration on Friday.

On one side, you see Trump's face. On the other, there’s the Statue of Liberty and the inscription, "In Trump We Trust.”

Coin producer Vladimir Vasyukhin says the slogan is his company’s feelings of hope, and there’s an inscription that Trump is the 45th President of the US.

Also, they chose Trump’s picture from five sketches and used the statue from the dollar coin.

Only 45 of the commemorative coins will be issued. Five of those will be minted in gold.

The company that created the coins says the silver version will cost a few thousand dollars, but there's no specific price yet.