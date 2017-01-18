Tough fight putting out warehouse engulfed in flames

- A large warehouse fire in Fort Lauderdale is engulfed in flames and fire crews are all around and over it, trying to put it out.

FOX affiliate WSVN reports it started just after 8am Wednesday on W. McNab Road. That’s less than a mile north of the city’s small Executive Airport, not the one used for commercial flights.

There was no plane crash.

You can see the warehouse’s roof collapsed, keeping firefighters out of the building.

A hazmat team is on the scene, along with firefighters.