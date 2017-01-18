Missing woman sent text saying she was pulled over before vanishing

(FOX NEWS)- Friends and family of a missing Missouri woman launched a desperate search Tuesday after she failed to return home from work over the weekend -- and they said they feared the worst after a mysterious text from her emerged.

Toni Anderson, 20, disappeared Sunday morning after telling co-workers she was headed to a Kansas City gas station, Fox 4 KC reported.

Pete Sanchez, Anderson’s boyfriend, told the station that she was a server at Chrome, an entertainment bar, and left work shortly after 4 a.m. He added that she was “adamant” about going to the gas station.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Anderson's friend Roxanne Townsend told Fox 4.

However, Kansas City police said they had no record of any police officer making a traffic stop on Anderson.

Read more at FoxNews.com