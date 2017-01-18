Police: Man posed as Justin Bieber to get nude photos from girl, 9

INSIDE EDITION -- Police have arrested a Massachusetts man after he allegedly pretended to be Justin Bieber to collect naked photos of a 9-year-old girl.

Bryan Asrary, 24, faces multiple charges in California, where the victim lives, including extortion, manufacturing child pornography, and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

The victim, now 11, told police she had been viewing superstar Justin Bieber’s Instagram page and received a direct message from another user who claimed he knew Bieber.

He then told the girl he could arrange for her and "Bieber" to meet to meet through text messages and prompted her to download KIK, a messaging service.

The victim then began communicating on KIK with someone she believed to be Justin Bieber. A short time later, the suspect, who represented himself as Bieber, began demanding nude photos of the victim and threatened harm if she didn't cooperate,” police said in a report.

The 9-year-old sent the texts, according to police, and then deleted them, keeping the situation a secret.

Two years later, in 2016, Asrary allegedly contacted the 11-year-old twice, threatening to publish and broadcast the old photos if she didn't send new nude photos and video, according to authorities.

The victim then told her mom, who contacted police.

Police arrested Asrary and according to authorities, he not only confessed to extorting the victim for sexual images and videos but also implicated himself in similar crimes against other young girls throughout the country.

Asrary's bail was set at $20,000.

He reportedly has no connection to Bieber.