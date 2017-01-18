Bar security guard charged with manager's murder

- The security guard at an East Germantown bar accused of shooting the bar’s manager to death, late Monday night, is now charged with murder and related offenses.

Police say 28-year-old Edward Morgan was in an argument with 44-year-old Christopher Johnson.

It happened during work at Sharon's Little Spot Bar on the 5600 block of Boyer Street.

According to police, the dispute quickly escalated from the bar to a back room.

Then, it got physical with the armed and uniformed security guard Morgan shooting the manager Johnson three times: twice in the torso and once in the leg.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and talked with police before he was pronounced dead.