Bar security guard charged with manager's murder

EAST GERMANTOWN (WTXF) - The security guard at an East Germantown bar accused of shooting the bar’s manager to death, late Monday night, is now charged with murder and related offenses.
Police say 28-year-old Edward Morgan was in an argument with 44-year-old Christopher Johnson.
It happened during work at Sharon's Little Spot Bar on the 5600 block of Boyer Street.
According to police, the dispute quickly escalated from the bar to a back room.
Then, it got physical with the armed and uniformed security guard Morgan shooting the manager Johnson three times: twice in the torso and once in the leg.
Johnson was taken to the hospital and talked with police before he was pronounced dead.