Bar security guard charged with manager's murder

Charged: Edward Morgan
 
Posted:Jan 18 2017 01:16PM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 01:18PM EST

EAST GERMANTOWN (WTXF) - The security guard at an East Germantown bar accused of shooting the bar’s manager to death, late Monday night, is now charged with murder and related offenses.

Police say 28-year-old Edward Morgan was in an argument with 44-year-old Christopher Johnson.

It happened during work at Sharon's Little Spot Bar on the 5600 block of Boyer Street.

According to police, the dispute quickly escalated from the bar to a back room.

Then, it got physical with the armed and uniformed security guard Morgan shooting the manager Johnson three times: twice in the torso and once in the leg.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and talked with police before he was pronounced dead.

