Good Samaritan saves dog dumped in trash bag in Lawncrest

- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking the public for help in identifying the person(s) responsible for dumping a dachshund-type dog in a trash bag in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

According to the PSPCA, the dog, named Frances after First Lady Frances Cleveland who was the first person to own a dachshund in the White House, was found by a Good Samaritan on the 800 block of Pratt Street on Wednesday morning.

The Good Samaritan came upon the garbage bag Wednesday morning, finding an adult long-haired female dachshund inside. The Good Samaritan brought her to the city shelter. The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team was notified, bringing the dog to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters to receive necessary medical care.

“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where luckily a Good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”

The PSPCA is asking anyone with information leading to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of Frances to call the organization’s cruelty hotline, (866) 601-7722. Tips can be left anonymously.

After the last case involving a dog named Cranberry, the PSPCA set up a donation page to help animals like Cranberry and Frances on their road to recovery in the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital: http://pspca.org/cranberry/