Family: Bullet rips through home in Grays Ferry

- Police are searching for one or several gunman after a hail of gunfire in the Grays Ferry neighborhood.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 31st and Tasker Wednesday night.

According to a family, after they heard gunfire a 26-year-old woman ran downstairs and found a bullet just feet away from where she and two young boys were watching TV minutes earlier. Police say 21 shots were fired.

South Detectives are investigating.

