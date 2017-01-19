NJ troopers help deliver baby girl in parking lot

- A group of troopers in Port Norris were faced with the unexpected Thursday morning -- delivering a baby.

It all started when the mother-to-be didn't think she was going to make it to the hospital in time so instead, she was driven to the Port Norris station.

That's when Detectives Hanlin and Abdill, and Troopers Bryan Blair and Tyler Dornewass jumped into action. The troopers attended to the woman and helped deliver a baby girl.

The mother and baby were later taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where they are doing just fine.

