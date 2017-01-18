5-year-old Elk River, Minn. girl injured by drunk driver on I-94

- A five-year-old Elk River, Minnesota girl suffered serious injuries after she the car she was riding in was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 94 Sunday evening.

The accident took place at approximately 6 p.m. eastbound I-94 in Evansville Township, near Alexandria. A Chevy Impala was merging onto I-94 when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram. The Chevy Impala spun around and hit the median, coming to rest facing backwards in the left lane.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, identified as Bobbie Nutter, 21, and the two passengers, Peyton Knopik Nutter, 5, and Destiny Nutter, 19, were all injured in the accident.

Peyton, who was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time, suffered several fractures on the left side of her face near her eye and was transported to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis for treatment. She is scheduled to undergo surgery this Friday for her injuries.

The trio was on their way from Elbow Lake to Sauk Centre to meet Peyton’s parents after she had spent the weekend at her grandmother’s house.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Daniel Knudston, 34, of West Fargo, North Dakota, had a blood alcohol content level of .231 at the time of the accident.

He has been charged with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation and one count misdemeanor fourth degree DWI. He has previously been charged with a DUI in North Dakota.

Friends of Peyton’s family have started a GoFundMe account to help support the little girl and her family following the accident.