Raider rookie Karl Joseph buys house for mom

When Raiders player Karl Joseph was in the 8th grade, he told his mom that he would buy her a house some day and now the rookie has fulfilled that promise.

In an Instagram post, Joseph shared a picture of the house in central Florida he bought for his mom.

I remember her telling me her dream was to have a big house with a pool, and I Remember in 8th grade telling her I would buy her dream house. Definitely one of the most fulfilling moments in my life. "Sometime she hate the way she raised me but she love what she raised, can't wait to hand her these house keys with nothing to say". #ThiswhatIgrindfor #momhappyimhappy #Blessed A photo posted by Karl Joseph (@k_8joseph) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PST



Joseph says..

Joseph's agent told TMZ sports "He didn't want to buy himself a car, he didn't want to buy himself a house. He wanted to get his mom a house."

His agent said the Joseph's goal was able to provide for his mom, and now he has.