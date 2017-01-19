Police: Pursuit of robbery suspects leads to crash on I-95

- Police say a pursuit of robbery suspects resulted in a crash on I-95 in Delaware County.

According to police, the crash was caused by a car trying to get away following a robbery at a McDonald’s in Brookhaven. Authorities say the robbery happened right before 7 p.m. Thursday night on the 4200 block of Edgmond Avenue Police chased the suspects where they crash on I-95 near Highland Avenue, according to cops.

The northbound lanes are reopened but expect delays southbound on I-95.