Women across Pa. prepare to attend Women's Rights March in Washington

Women across Pennsylvania are preparing to attend the Women's Rights March in Washington this weekend.

"Always forward never back," said Alexandra Hackett Ferber as she reads a sign she will carry at the march in Washington this weekend.

"Definitely going to know we're there," she said. She and Shawna Nipper are Co-Organizers for the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Women's Rights March in the Nation’s Capital Saturday. They're excited and have spent the past two months getting ready.

"I wish I weren't excited because I wish I weren't in this position but I am humbled and honored to be able to be helping so many people bring their voice to D.C.," she said. Nipper handles logistics getting people there and how.

"Pennsylvania's actually sold out of busses there's not a single bus left that we can locate for rent.” She's now helping people find car pools and rental cars to get there.

"We've worked very hard over several months to make sure Pennsylvania is represented and that people from Pennsylvania can have their voice heard and to me that's the most impactful thing we can do right now," said Nipper.

Organizers say more than 620 sister marches leading up to the big one are being held across the United States including in Philadelphia and Trenton. In Philly similar marches were held Thursday as part of "The National Day of Resistance to Trump's Education Agenda". Those going to the Women's Rights March say there's one purpose which is to let the new administration know that women's rights are human rights.

"When you see how many people are potentially affected by the policies at stake it's terrifying and I couldn't not go and stand behind," said Ferber.

Organizers say 12,000 to 20,000 people from Pennsylvania are expected to attend the march.