Police searching for possible teen suspect in North Philly robbery News Police searching for possible teen suspect in North Philly robbery Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was robbed of her belongings.

- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was robbed of her belongings.

It happened on the 500 block of North 12th Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 9

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking in the area when the suspect approached her from behind and stimulated a gun under his sweatshirt. He demanded the woman's belongings and fled the area with her iPhone 5S, car keys and scarf.

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be 16-17 years old, of dark complexion, 5’10” tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Adidas two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt, a black knit hat, gray Nike sweatpants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.