NJ police officer charged in connection with 8-year-old daughter's death

- A New Jersey police officer has been charged in connection with the death of his 8-year-old daughter.

Kenneth Righter, 46, was charged Friday on three counts including endangering the welfare of a child and leaving a loaded firearm unsecured.

Back in December, Camden County police received a 9-1-1 call for an unresponsive 8-year-old, identified as Sailor Righter, at Righter's home.

According to police, Sailor's mother took her to the hospital in a private car where she later died from a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said investigations revealed Righter kept his personal .357 revolver, loaded and unsecured, on a shelf within the reach of the minor children.

According to the prosecutor's office, Righter will be suspended from the Stratford Police Department without pay as a result of the charges.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.