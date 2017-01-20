Deputies: Dad arrested for beating son with shovel

- A Paulding County father is in police custody, accused of beating his son with a shovel.

Deputies said a neighbor called officers to Sheffield Lane in Powder Springs Thursday night after witnessing the assault.

Investigators said 52-year-old Aaron Clark Buchanan struck his 15-year-old son in the head with a shovel, after an argument.

According to police, the teen was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Buchanan is being held without bond at the Paulding County Detention Center, facing charges of cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

