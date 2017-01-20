Peaceful protests held around Philadelphia on Inauguration Day

Hundreds of protestors from different groups united at the liberty bell to take a collective oath. Their purpose was to come together to defend everyone in the community against what they call the "devastating policies of the Trump administration" and to work together for positive change.

"Our streets, our city, our country," they chanted as they marched. The protests come on the same day Donald Trump was officially sworn in as President.

one of them took place near City Hall.

"Not my President. Not my president," they chanted. While many took a verbal stand against President Trump and leaders of the Republican party. Others say they're not the problem here in Philadelphia.

"30 schools closing down in Philadelphia wasn't Donald Trump. Stop and frisk in Philadelphia wasn't Donald Trump," said one man over a microphone. He went on to say, “We know the grand majority of the failure of the Democratic party came from the Democratic party."

Another protest was held at Temple University.

"For the all the women around the world and for all the disabled people around the world," said student Sky Sigel.

It included college and high school students standing up for women's rights, racial and economic issues.

"To come together and show that we are going to be standing against and holding accountable this new administration for all the insanity that he's already proposing," said Philip Gregory, also a Temple student.

Argelis Minaya is an 11th grader at the U School and said, “I come from a family of immigrants and my dad is currently incarcerated. I feel as though I don't want to call somebody my president who doesn't love me as a person," she said. Others who are part of a non-partisan group on campus say they're willing to give President Trump a chance.

"It's very important to be open minded to both sides and be open minded to different options," said Justin Harrison.

Police say the protests were mostly peaceful. They gave out 10 citations to people smoking marijuana at a protest in Rittenhouse.