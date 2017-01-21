Road closures, parking restrictions for the Women's March in Philadelphia [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Some of the first arrivals at the Women's March in Philadelphia News Road closures, parking restrictions for Women’s March in Philadelphia The Women’s March in Philadelphia demonstration is taking place on and around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Nearly 20,000 people are expected to participate. Expect delays most of Saturday.

- The Women’s March in Philadelphia demonstration is taking place on and around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to participate. Expect delays most of Saturday.

They started getting together at Logan Circle, Aviator Park and Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 7am. The march portion will start at 10am at 20th Street and the Parkway, and proceed westbound to Eakins Oval, where the rally portion of the demonstration will start at noon.

The demonstration is scheduled to conclude at 3pm.

Delays should be expected during the course of the demonstration. Drivers are asked to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Also, don't double-park, which is illegal, creates congestion, and limits traffic flow.

These streets will be closed until about noon Saturday:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

-19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

-Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit at Fairmount Avenue. The back the Art Museum will be accessible by 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and signs are up on Kelly Drive to advise drivers.

20th Street will be temporarily closed between Callowhill Street and Race Street during the march from about 10am to noon, but otherwise remain open to traffic.



These streets will be closed until about 5pm Saturday:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

-22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street

-23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

-Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

-Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

-Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweet Briar Drive

-Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 are being detouring from their normal routes through the Parkway area until 6pm. Detours will be posted and specific route changes are available here, on the System Status page.

No Parking until 2pm Saturday:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

-20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

-19th Street from Cherry Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

-18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

-17th Street from Race Street to Arch Street (both sides of the street)

-1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)



No Parking until 6pm Saturday:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

-21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of street)

-22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of street)

-Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

-Sedgley Drive from Kelly Drive to Poplar Drive (both sides of the street)

-2100-2200 Spring Garden Street (north side of the street)

-Waterworks Drive parking area in the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (both sides of the street and circle)

All Parkway area museums and institutions will be open and accessible as normal. Visitors are encouraged to check individual institution websites for weekend hours of operation.

Police ask in the event of an emergency, or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (such as a backpack, package or container), notify a police officer immediately or call 911. Don’t try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.