Thousands attending women's march, rally in Philadelphia News Thousands attending women's march, rally in Philadelphia Thousands of people are gathering to take part in the Women's March on Philadelphia, a day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as president.

The march -- starting at Logan Square at 10am -- is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. The march will proceed a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval, where a rally is scheduled to start at noon.

Organizers in Philadelphia say it's a demonstration “to send a bold, nationwide message to the new presidential administration on its first day in office that women's rights are human rights, and they cannot, and should not, be ignored.”

They also mention supporting and unifying America's diverse communities following a presidential election in which many groups were demonized but say, “The spirit of the event is not protest, and not anti-Trump, but rather it's an affirmative message to the world about women's rights.”

They note just over a century ago, in 1911, Philadelphia was home to the first-ever, open-air suffrage meeting.

Washington transportation officials suggest more people may be on the National Mall for Saturday’s women's march than came for President Trump's Friday inauguration.

There could be more than half a million people on the Mall, but it's difficult to estimate because low cloud cover is making aerial photographs impossible.

As of 11am, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city's subway system: eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier, at 4am.

President Trump got a view of the Washington Women's March protesters from the window of his limo.

Trump's motorcade was on its way back to the White House from a prayer service when he passed several prominent groups of protesters.

As he crossed one intersection, cars started honking loudly.

Some of the protesters held up signs that likened women's rights to human rights. It's a nod to a famous speech that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gave in China as first lady.

Other signs read "We stand with Planned Parenthood."

A massive turnout forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House.

That's according to a District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak for the march.

There won't be a formal march led from the protest stage near the Capitol, but the crowd is still expected to move toward the Ellipse, an area of the National Mall in front of the White House.

In Boston, organizers told FOX affiliate WFXT they expected more than 100,000 people to show up on Boston Common for Saturday's Women's March, but the crowds were still overwhelming.

Chicago’s similar gathering also attracted thousands. FOX station WFLD reported trains from the suburbs to the downtown march were packed. Officials added trains in anticipation of higher-than-usual ridership, but it was still standing-room-only.

Organizers canceled the march portion of their event for safety reasons after the overflow crowd reached an estimated 150,000.

In Los Angeles, as many as 150,000 people, including dozens of celebrities, are rallying downtown in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Organizers stress the event is non-partisan and not a protest, but a "celebration of human rights.''