He traveled from Australia to watch the Falcons game this weekend! News He traveled from Australia to watch the Falcons game this weekend! Falcons fans are flocking to Atlanta for the big game from all over the country… Strike that: All over the world! Of course, some arrived from just a little further than most.

“I’m from Sydney, Australia,” Falcons fan Alex Campbell told FOX 5 Atlanta as he arrived at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday evening.

He may live roughly 9,300 miles away, but he has been a long-time Falcons fan since he was a kid. Campbell said he started playing Madden NFL when he was younger and didn’t really know much about the sport. He said he quickly grew into and is now a full-fledged fan of American football, well, the Falcons in particular. Campbell said it is hard to be a fan in Australia, but he manages.

"Years and years of watching it passionately, of staying home from work in Sydney, getting up at 3 a.m. to watch my team and I finally get to come over here and watch my boys play, it's unreal,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he did everything he could to make it to the United States for this one final home game at the Georgia Dome. Friday, after what must have been at least 18 hours in the air, Campbell touched down in Atlanta.

“I'm here for the game because I love my boys, I love my Falcons,” Campbell said. “It’s the last of their home games and I’m just ready to #RiseUp and takeover.”

And Campbell believes he came to witness history for the Falcons franchise.

"We're gonna win! We're gonna win! Yeah!” said Campbell. “I don't want to hear anything about Aaron Rodgers.”

The Falcons kick off at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Georgia Dome and FOX 5 Atlanta kicks off coverage of the big game at noon.

