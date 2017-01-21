First White House petition to Trump: Release your tax returns

- Just hours after the Trump administration took control of the White House website, an official "We The People" petition emerged.

The petition, created by someone named A.D., is titled "Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."

It calls for the release because "the unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution."

To be considered by the White House, a "We The People" petition must reach 100,000 signatures within 30 days. This first petition surpassed that goal in just one day.

The signature currently has over 125,000 signatures and can be found here. The White House must respond to the petition within 60 days.