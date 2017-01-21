Man wanted for striking transgender woman, shouting slurs

- A transgender woman and two friends may have been targets of a hate crime, Friday afternoon, around the time of inaugural demonstrations.

Philadelphia police report it happened at about 4:40pm on the 1300 block of Filbert Street.

They say the woman and her friends were walking when they were approached by an unknown young man.

Then, words were exchanged and the man “struck the victim while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs. After the assault, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.”

The wanted man is described as in his early 20s with a thin build and light complexion. He had no facial hair, and was wearing an orange and black hooded jacket, and brown pants.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.