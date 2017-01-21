Man stabbed on street after North Philadelphia fight

- A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed on the street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was walking along the 700 block of N. 10th street at about midnight, and he was drunk.

The victim reportedly approached two men, and police say there was some sort of altercation.

The 51-year-old victim was stabbed once in the stomach.

Police have not been able to talk to him.

They're still searching for the suspect, described as 35-40 years old, 5’9 tall, weighing 170 lbs. He had a medium build and mustache, and was wearing a two-toned black Northface jacket, blue jeans, brown boots. They also say he was armed with an unknown object.