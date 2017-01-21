Woman accused of shooting male roommate to death

- Police in Manayunk say a man was killed overnight and it was his roommate – a woman – who shot him. She's now under arrest.

Investigators were called to the 4300 block of Boone Street shortly after 3am.

They say the 32-year-old man tried to get into the 29-year-old woman’s room with scissors.

That’s when they say she fired her gun, hitting him in his neck. Then, he tumbled down the stairs.

Police have arrested the woman, and they're holding the scene until they can search and recover the weapon.