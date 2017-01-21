Hunt on for bank robber who said he was armed

- A bank robber got away with loot after striking a Montgomery County TD Bank branch at about 5:20pm Friday.

Abington police say the robber walked into the TD Bank at 1428 Old York Road and gave the teller a demand note stating it was an “armed robbery.”

Then, he gave her a blue and white nylon drawstring backpack and told her to “put the money in there.”

The teller put an undisclosed amount of money in the bag and handed it back to the robber.

Then, he ran away southbound on Old York Road towards Keith Road.

No weapon was ever seen and nobody was injured.

Later, police say they learned he may have been driving a dark Honda Ridgeline "with what appeared to be white rectangular business signs on the sides of the vehicle."

The suspect is described as 5’8 to 6’0 tall with dark hair. He was wearing dark pants, white sneakers and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is asked to contact Abington police at 267-536-1100.