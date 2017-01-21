Chester fire that killed 2 brothers ruled accidental

- The Friday afternoon house fire that claimed the lives of two brothers has been ruled accidental.

According to James Nolan, Chester's Chief of Police, the fire started near the chest deep freezer in the home. Investigations showed that electrical cannot be ruled out as the cause of the fire.

It happened Friday in a home on Morton and Johnson streets. When authorities arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say two brothers Steven Demby, 49, and Sherman Demby, 35, both passed away in the fire.

Their mother, Rose, was able to escape, according to police.

