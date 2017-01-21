Police release surveillance photos of suspect in Abington bank robbery

- Police released surveillance images Saturday in hopes of identifying the man who allegedly robbed a TD bank.

It happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. at a TD bank on the 1400 block of Old York Rd.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a note that said "armed robbery."

The suspect then allegedly handed the teller a drawstring bag and said, "put the money in there."

According to police, the teller put an unknown amount of cash in the bag and handed it back to the suspect who ran away.

Police say that further investigation revealed the suspect is possibly driving a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline with white rectangular business signs on the sides.

There was no weapon shown and no injuries reported.

Police ask anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect to call Abington police 267-536-1100.