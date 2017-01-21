Madonna tells crowd it's the start of a revolution, fight to be free and equal

WASHINGTON (AP) - Madonna says it took "this horrific moment" of Donald Trump's inauguration as president to wake up the United States.
The pop singer used several obscenities during a speech at the Women's March on Washington to emphasize her opposition to Trump. Her comments were carried live on cable television. (Her obscenities are NOT heard above.)
She said Saturday's march means "that we are far from the end" and it is the start of a revolution to fight for the right to be free and equal.
Madonna says like-minded Americans need to join together to make it "through this darkness" and show that "we are not afraid, that we are not alone."
Officials said the crowd in Washington could be more than half a million people, more than double expectations.
Turnout was so big the original march route alongside the National Mall was impassable. Instead of trekking en masse to the Ellipse near the White House as planned, protesters were told to head there by way of other streets. And with that, throngs surged in the direction of the White House in a chaotic scene that snarled downtown Washington.
"Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald trump has got to go," some marchers chanted.
Women brandished signs with slogans such as "Women won't back down" and "Less fear more love" and decried Trump's stand on such issues as abortion, health care, gay rights, diversity and climate change. In a five-hour-plus program, speaker after speaker branded Trump a sexist, a bully, a bigot and more.