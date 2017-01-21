Police: Man found dead in car in Chester

- Chester police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

According to police, officer Christopher Senkow was on patrol when a person walking near 10th and Potter streets waved him down.

Police say the person told officer Senkow that there was an unconscious man in a red car near the 500 block of East 11th St.

Officer Senkow went to the location and found the red car with an unresponsive man sitting in the driver's seat.

The man allegedly had blood around his mouth and on his chest. After police were able to unlock the car door, they realized the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Nijah Carpenter, 31, of Chester.

There have been no arrests made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the death of Mr. Carpenter to contact Detective Jamison Rogers at 610-447-7813.