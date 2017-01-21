101-year-old's secret to long life is chocolate

(INSIDE EDITION)--Eunice Modlin, who turned 101 years old ast week, has the secret to living longer – chocolate.

The Indiana great-grandmother has been eating two pieces of dark chocolate, usually Hershey’s, every day since she was in her 30’s, according her granddaughter, Tammy Modlin Gentry.

“Dark chocolate is supposed to be good for you,” said Gentry.

Modlin also never drank or smoked a day in her life and in her younger years, she never ate anything that she didn't grow or kill herself , Gentry explained.

Modlin has had 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren in her 101 years.

Although her husband passed away in 1991 and she broke her hip two years ago and had to go to a nursing home for a while, Gentry says her grandmother is doing fine.