Del. River Turnpike bridge could be closed for 2 weeks

Posted:Jan 21 2017 05:39PM EST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 05:48PM EST

BRISTOL, Pa. (WTXF) - A major interstate bridge linking New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been shut down after workers spotted a crack in it.

On Saturday, the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), which jointly own and maintain the bridge, released information saying the bridge will remain closed while the assessment continues. 

According to the spokesperson, the assessment will take about two weeks. This assessment does not include the time it will take to repair the damage. 

The PTC and NJTA say that until they know more about the damage, they cannot say how many days or weeks the bridge will be closed. 

