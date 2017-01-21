Cloudy but dry Saturday leading to wet, windy Sunday night News Cloudy but dry Saturday leading to wet, windy Sunday night Saturday was unsettled weatherwise, and we spent the day covered with clouds.

Still, it’s going to be the driest day of the next few, which was good for the tens of thousands of you participating in the Women’s March on Philadelphia.

We started pretty muggy, with high humidity and thick fog.

Still, the whole region was several degrees above normal for this time of year. Philadelphia made it past 50 degrees.

But that’s about to change.

Sunday morning, look for some rain. We may get up to a quarter-inch.

Then, Sunday night, look for a lot of rain.

A powerful storm system the has been affecting gulf states will move in. We’ll have very heavy rain of 1-2 inches.

Also, winds from the ocean will bring gusts to about 50mph inland and 60mph down the shore. That type of wind means coastal flooding and beach erosion will be likely.

