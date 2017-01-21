Elderly woman stabbed to death in SW Philly

Posted:Jan 21 2017 07:03PM EST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 07:06PM EST

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTXF) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left an elderly woman dead Saturday night. 

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 7900 block of Caesar Pl. 

Police say a 70-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in various parts of her body. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

According to police, the suspect is believed to be a 29-year-old man who is related to the victim. Police have not yet located the suspect.

He was last seen wearing a black skull cap and blue hoodie. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3128. 

