Elderly woman stabbed to death in SW Philly

- Police are investigating a stabbing that left an elderly woman dead Saturday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 7900 block of Caesar Pl.

Police say a 70-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in various parts of her body. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be a 29-year-old man who is related to the victim. Police have not yet located the suspect.

He was last seen wearing a black skull cap and blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3128.