Police investigate Kensington homicide

- Police are investigating a homicide in the Kensington section of the city.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday near the 2000 block of Bellmore Street.

According to Philadelphia police, a 29-year-old male was shot once in the head. The victim was taken to Temple hospital, where he died around 4:30 p.m.

Police say no one is in custody and no weapon was recovered from the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29 News and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.