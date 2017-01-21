Police investigate Kensington homicide

Posted:Jan 21 2017 08:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 08:52PM EST

KENSINGTON (WTXF) - Police are investigating a homicide in the Kensington section of the city.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday near the 2000 block of Bellmore Street. 

According to Philadelphia police, a 29-year-old male was shot once in the head. The victim was taken to Temple hospital, where he died around 4:30 p.m.

Police say no one is in custody and no weapon was recovered from the scene. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation. 

