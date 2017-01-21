Man accidentally shoots and kills wife

(INSIDE EDITION)--A man accidentally shot and killed his wife in North Carolina after he mistook her for an intruder, according to reports.

After a 9-1-1 call to the home, police found 48-year-old Gina Williams lying on the front porch and suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gina’s husband, Billy Williams, was administering first aid to his wife when officers arrived, police said.

According to reports, one of the couple’s children heard noise at the front door of the home and thought someone was trying to break into the house, police said.

The girl then woke up her father and told him someone was trying to break in, and Williams then got a gun, police said.

Williams, however, was unaware that his wife, who wasn’t scheduled to come home from her nightshift until 8 a.m., had reportedly come home early.

When Williams opened the door he was met by a person in the dark and fired one shot, which hit his wife in the neck and killed her, police said.

A handgun was found on the porch.