Transgender woman speaks out after being attacked in Center City News Transgender woman speaks out after being attacked in Center City Philadelphia police are searching for the man who was caught on video attacking a transgender woman near City Hall.

The victim, Ryannah Quigley, is from Seattle. She was visiting the city for a LGBTQ national conference Friday when she was attacked.

Quigley said she was walking with two friends when the man approached her and began using homophobic slurs.

"He had stopped and looked up and down at me, so I had approached him with, 'is there a reason why you're looking up and down at me?'" said Quigley.

From there, Quigley said, it escalated.

"The man had approached me and had hit me first with some groceries, or something, and then he came at me again and then punched me in my face, and broke my sunglasses," said Quigley.

Quigley was able to capture the attack on video, and now police are hoping to use the footage to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 216-686-3128.

