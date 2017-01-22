Arrest in Friday's assault of transgender woman

- A man is under arrest for Friday’s assault of a transgender woman.

Philadelphia police said at about 7:45am Sunday, 15th District officers on patrol near 5200 Frankford Ave “observed the defendant standing in the Frankford Terminal wearing the same clothing from the incident.”

He is a 25-year-old homeless man and will be charged with the assault.

The victim, Ryannah Quigley, is from Seattle. She told FOX 29 News was visiting the city for a LGBTQ national conference when she was attacked at about 4:40pm Friday on the 1300 block of Filbert Street.

Quigley said she was walking with two friends when the man approached her and began using homophobic slurs.

"He had stopped and looked up and down at me, so I had approached him with, 'Is there a reason why you're looking up and down at me?'" Quigley explained.

From there, she said, it escalated.

"The man had approached me and had hit me first with some groceries, or something, and then he came at me again and then punched me in my face, and broke my sunglasses," Quigley said.

Quigley was able to capture the attack on video, which may have helped lead to Sunday morning’s arrest.