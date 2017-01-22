Suspect in 70-year-old woman's deadly stabbing may be a relative

- A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 70-year-old woman to death inside her Southwest Philadelphia bedroom, and the killer may be one of her own family members.

Police say the suspect is a 29-year-old man.

They arrived at the house in the 7900 block of Caesar Place just before 6pm Saturday after getting a report of a person screaming.

They found the victim on the second floor, lying face down on her bed.

She had “multiple stab wounds to her back and lacerations on both arms” and was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Then, police said a witness saw her son and grandson both leaving the house. That witness was the person who called police after hearing the screaming.

Sunday morning, police announced they caught the suspect when he "returned" to the house, at about 8:40pm.

No names, charges or possible motive have been released.